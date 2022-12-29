Birthdays
Danville house fire displaces residents

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department says residents of a home that caught on fire Wednesday will be displaced until repairs can be made.

The department says the fire occurred in the 200 block of Oakwood Circle and that crews found fire in the front yard and the home full of smoke.

When crews entered the home they found a moderate amount of fire in the kitchen. The fire was able to be contained and put out.

Crews say all the residents of the home and their pets were able to get out of the home safely.

Crews say the home had extensive fire and smoke damage.

Man taken to hospital after early-morning Roanoke shooting

