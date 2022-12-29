Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway.

$2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.

Roanoke’s acting director of public works explained how the improvements will help the community and the environment.

”Anybody who’s canoeing or kayaking on the river will find it’s a lot easier to go through a high bridge than the low one downstream,” Ian Shaw said. “It makes it a lot easier for fish and other wildlife to move up and down stream and the Greenway will be closed a lot less frequently.”

The city will now work with engineers to design the new bridge. It’s set to be completed by 2026.

