Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Fire crew rescues dog from Rockbridge County hole

Hunting dog rescue in Rockbridge County
Hunting dog rescue in Rockbridge County(Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A hunting dog was rescued from a hole Wednesday by the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

A rescue crew from the department was called December 28, 2022 by the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control to assist with retrieving the dog that had fallen into the hole the day before.

Glasgow rescuers say they were able to quickly get into the hole and get “Bradley’s Hardtime Bonus” out with no injuries, saying, “Every life matters and we have taken an oath to protect life and property, and that’s what we do!”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley
Search underway for Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Henry County
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

GWBC new location in Pulaski, Va
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski
What's What With the Weekend
What’s What With the Weekend, 12/30/22-1/1/23
Buying and Renovating a House - Why You Should Wait
Buying and Renovating a House - Why You Should Wait
Girl Scouts Gearing Up for Cookie Sale
Girl Scouts Gearing Up for Cookie Sale