GasBuddy releases 2023 Fuel Outlook

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WDBJ) - Falling gas prices have offered consumers some relief at the end of the year, but what can we expect in 2023?

GasBuddy tracks price information at more than 150,000 stations, and the online platform has released its outlook for 2023.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Wednesday morning, Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said gas prices should remain near current levels early in the year, then rise as the summer travel season approaches.

“We’re expecting a larger trend upward to begin in late February - early March, and it’s certainly possible the national average could go up to $4 a gallon or beyond that,” De Haan said. “What we don’t expect is that record prices will be set in the year 2023.”

De Haan said we could see some moderation in the price of diesel fuel, with the gap between the price of diesel and the price of gasoline narrowing in 2023.

For more information, click on the following link:

GasBuddy 2023 Fuel Outlook

