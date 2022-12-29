Girl Scouts gearing up for cookie sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Girl Scout Cookie time! Time to indulge in your favorite cookie during this largest girl-led business program for girls.

In early December, local Girl Scouts started taking pre-orders by their cookie cards in-person. Cookie orders placed in December will be in hand the first of January. Booth sales kick off the weekend of January 7.

We sat down with Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, about how to order, the new cookie this year and how the cookie program helps teach girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.

New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

Williams explains how this latest approach helps guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.

