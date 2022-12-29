Goodwill invites end-of-year donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to clear out the clutter and make a fresh start in the New Year, Goodwill is hoping you’ll send donations of clothing and other household items in its direction.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities in central, southwest and southside Virginia. And the winter months usually bring a significant slowdown in donations.

Jerry Parr is a District Manager with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“In 2021, 89% of the revenue generated by Goodwill was used for employment, skills, training, putting people to work, so yes, this time of year those donations are very important to us,” Parr told WDBJ7.

In 2021, Goodwill assisted more than 38,000 young people, adults and seniors, placing 670 people in jobs and providing a variety of other services.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.