Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Goodwill invites end-of-year donations

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to clear out the clutter and make a fresh start in the New Year, Goodwill is hoping you’ll send donations of clothing and other household items in its direction.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities in central, southwest and southside Virginia. And the winter months usually bring a significant slowdown in donations.

Jerry Parr is a District Manager with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

“In 2021, 89% of the revenue generated by Goodwill was used for employment, skills, training, putting people to work, so yes, this time of year those donations are very important to us,” Parr told WDBJ7.

In 2021, Goodwill assisted more than 38,000 young people, adults and seniors, placing 670 people in jobs and providing a variety of other services.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley
Search underway for Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Henry County
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Goodwill Invites End-of-Year Donations
Goodwill Invites End-of-Year Donations
Roanoke city police say the mail carrier was not harmed during the Dec. 3 "attack"
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
Girl Scouts Gearing Up for Cookie Sale
Girl Scouts Gearing Up for Cookie Sale
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scouts gearing up for cookie sale