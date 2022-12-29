Birthdays
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski

GWBC new location in Pulaski, Va
GWBC new location in Pulaski, Va(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery.

It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski.

“We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”

He believes a brewery can help Pulaski with its revitalization efforts.

“When I was looking to find a location for this brewery, Pulaski resonated once I came down here and fell in love with the town; the ability to be a part of something and make a difference really meant something to me,” he said.

Pulaski Mayor Shannon Collins also believes in a brewery’s power to help revitalize the town.

“It brings more people,” he said. “People come for that, they go other places, they’ll hit here for the beers, the food, the sports, it will have the outdoor space.”

The goal is to open in the spring of 2024 but in order for that to happen, some work needs to be done on the building, which is being funded through state grants.

“It’s from 1910 and it needs a lot of help,” Rockafellow said. “It’s got a hole in the roof, so being able to revitalize the building and get it back to a condition where I can actually build a brewery inside of it is the main focus right now.”

Rockafellow is a retired Marine and plans to have lots of outreach for veterans and military along with serving quality drinks.

“We will do our own craft soda line, so it’s not just about the beer drinker; we will have non-alcoholic options and non-alcoholic beer, some gluten-free beer options, and craft soda lines like a root beer, cream, soda, all that kind of stuff so it’s really truly about the craft,” Rockafellow said.

