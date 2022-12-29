Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!

Be sure to check out the interactive map for the exact address for every restaurant featured, not just in 2022 but in years past.

If you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, please reach out to Logan Sherrill on his Facebook page, Logan Sherrill WDBJ7 or send an email to logan.sherrill@wdbj7.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.