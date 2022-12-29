Birthdays
Lynchburg police searching for robber in Roses armed robbery

Courtesy: Lynchburg Police Department
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police are looking for a robber in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at Roses Express Wednesday night.

Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery.

The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had a knife. The robber fled the store was an unspecified amount of cash.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the store, police say the robber is a black male, who is 6′-6′2″ tall and weighs 250-275 pounds and was wearing a black sweatshirt with a grey colored hoodie underneath, grey pants, black shoes, and had a knife in his possession.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective M.P. Scott with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174.

