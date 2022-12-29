Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd.

32-year-old Corey Alkire of Madison Heights was driving a Hyundai Genesis west on Cabin Field Rd when he tried to make a left turn onto Stage Rd and drove off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, causing the post to go through the windshield and hit Alkire, according to police.

Alkire was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

The passengers in the vehicle, a nine-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl, were treated on the scene with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

