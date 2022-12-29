Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man killed, two kids injured in Campbell County crash

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and two children were injured in a crash in Campbell County Sunday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 7:19 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cabin Field Rd. and Stage Rd.

32-year-old Corey Alkire of Madison Heights was driving a Hyundai Genesis west on Cabin Field Rd when he tried to make a left turn onto Stage Rd and drove off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox, causing the post to go through the windshield and hit Alkire, according to police.

Alkire was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

The passengers in the vehicle, a nine-year-old girl and a three-year-old girl, were treated on the scene with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
36-year-old Lucas John Donley, wanted in Henry County.
Search underway for Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Henry County
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Va police
Bodies found in submerged car
Allison Jones stops to help Sharon Boot during car accident.
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help after crash
Man killed in Bedford County crash