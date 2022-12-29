Birthdays
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

Town of Pulaski
Town of Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service.

Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection.

Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town.

The town says if your home gets skipped or you have any questions, contact the town office at (540) 994-8600.

“It will work out,” Pulaski Project Engineer Scott Aust said. “It will be good and I think it’s a good thing for the town,” he said. “The new convenience center will be up and going as well, and I think that’s going to be a huge change as well, but a very positive change.”

There will also be a centralized convenience center for town residents to drop off trash, recycling, brush and other large items at 100 Sheriff F.R. Conner Drive.

