Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting a child found, arrested in North Carolina

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The search for Lucas John Donley, 36, has ended across state lines.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Kernersville, NC Police Department to find Donley after issuing six felony warrants for sexually assaulting a child.

On December 29th, investigators received information that Donley may have been in Kernersville, NC.

Investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Kernersville Police Department to follow up on the leads.

Officers from the Kernersville Police Department were able to locate Donley, but when they approached him, he drove off.

Donley led law enforcement on a lengthy high-speed car chase across multiple North Carolina jurisdictions. Donley eventually lost control of his car and crashed in Davie County, NC.

Donley was taken into custody and transported to a North Carolina medical facility to receive treatment for his injuries. Donley will be extradited back to Henry County to be served with the six felony charges.

He will also face multiple charges in NC related to the car chase.

The Herny County Sheriff’s Office thanks the citizens who provided information, and the many agencies who assisted with this investigation, including the Virginia State Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Communications Center, Kernersville, NC Police Department, and the many other North Carolina agencies involved in the pursuit of Donley.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Henry County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted a child at the Raceway Inn Wednesday night, according to the department.

Deputies say they responded at 6:00 p.m. to 1044 Memorial Blvd in Martinsville after receiving calls reporting a child had been sexually assaulted.

Deputies found a 6-year-old boy who had been briefly left in the care of 36-year-old Lucas John Donley of Roanoke. Deputies say when the child’s parents returned, they discovered Donley had sexually assaulted the boy. The parents called 9-1-1 and Donley fled the scene, according to deputies.

Donley was found driving a blue 2014 Kia Forte on Barrows Mill Road, and when deputies attempted to stop him, he sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit. Deputies pursued Donley east of Rt. 57 toward Pittsylvania County at speeds that went over 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Donley hit a vehicle, drove into oncoming traffic and almost hit several other drivers, according to deputies, who then stopped the chase due to the number of people on the road at the time, and not wanting to risk anyone’s safety.

Investigators filed arrest warrants against Donley for felony eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Deputies say Donley is 5′9″ and 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last reported seen wearing a gray hoodie and jeans. Donley was driving the 2014 Kia Forte, with Virginia plates reading VWM-5364.

Donley was already registered as a sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information on Donley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463. Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime.

