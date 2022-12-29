Search underway for Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted a child at the Raceway Inn Wednesday night, according to the department.

Deputies say they responded at 6:00 p.m. to 1044 Memorial Blvd in Martinsville after receiving calls reporting that a child had been sexually assaulted.

Responding deputies found a 6-year-old boy child that had been briefly left in the care of 36-year-old Lucas John Donley, of Roanoke. Deputies say that when the child’s parents returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child. The child’s parents immediately called 9-1-1 and Donley fled the scene, according to deputies.

Donley was found driving a blue 2014 Kia Forte on Barrows Mill Rd, when deputies attempted to stop him, he speed off causing deputies to start a pursuit. Deputies pursued Donley east of Rt. 57 towards Pittsylvania County at speeds that went over 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, Donley hit a citizen’s vehicle, drove into oncoming traffic, and almost hit several other drivers. Deputies say that they stopped pursuing Donley due to the number of people driving on the roadway at the time and not wanting to risk anyone’s safety.

Investigators filed arrest warrants against Donley for felony eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Deputies say Donley is 5′9″ tall and weighs 270 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie shirt and jeans. Donley currently resides in the 1600 block of Carroll Ave, in Roanoke, though deputies didn’t say whether they believe he will be attempting to go home. Donley was last seen driving the 2014 Kia Forte, with Virginia plates reading VWM-5364.

Donley was already registered as a sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information on Donley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463. Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime.

