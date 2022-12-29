Birthdays
SELC: Rooftop solar power use increasing in Virginia

Rooftop solar panels
Rooftop solar panels(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more homeowners look to go solar, there are certain policies that can help or hurt those living in Virginia and other southern states. The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) says there’s one thing that connects places with increasing solar use.

“What we’ve seen is there’s really one policy that kind of makes or breaks solar across the region, and that’s really net metering,” Jill Kysor with the SELC said.

Net metering allows customers to get credit for the solar energy they put back on the grid.

“In states where net metering is widely available to customers, we see a lot of rooftop solar adoption. And in states where there’s not a policy like that in place, we see solar adoption really lagging,” Kysor explained.

Virginia passed the Clean Economy Act in 2020, increasing the net metering cap from 1% to 6%. The SELC says this caused the use of solar power to jump.

“We’ve really seen rooftop solar adoption in this state grow quite a bit. When we first started the Rates of Solar website, Virginia had pretty low rooftop solar adoption, and now it’s one of the leaders of the pack. It’s great to see Virginia jumping ahead,” Kysor said.

The SELC created the Rates of Solar website to make solar data more accessible for Virginians.

“We try to include a couple simple easy-to-understand pieces of information. One: does your utility charge you any extra fees just because you have rooftop solar? And two: how does your utility compensate you for valuable solar energy you push back onto the grid?” Kysor said.

Southern Environmental Law Center Solar Data
Southern Environmental Law Center Solar Data(Southern Environmental Law Center)

