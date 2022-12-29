Three injured in Bimbo Bakeries fire; millions in damages reported

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a fire at Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr NE for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The fire was found in the facility’s freezer, where it was contained and extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was caused by the ignition of explosive materials from welding nearby, and deemed it accidental. The damages to the building and its contents are estimated to be $2,000,000.

