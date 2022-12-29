Birthdays
Tickets for Virginia Lottery’s Millionaire Raffle sell out

Virginia Lottery says 625,000 tickets for the raffle went on sale on Nov. 1.
Virginia Lottery says 625,000 tickets for the raffle went on sale on Nov. 1.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The final ticket for Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold at 9:23 a.m. Thursday.



The winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 for these prizes:

  • Five $1 million winning tickets
  • Seven $100,000 winning tickets
  • 1,000 winners of $500 each

