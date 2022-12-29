Warming Shelter of Franklin County ready to help this winter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I know there are a lot of people in our area who are shocked and surprised that there are homeless in Franklin County,” said Rev. Susan Hughes, co-director of the Warming Shelter of Franklin County.

In early 2022, Hughes and Rev. Sarah Payne opened the doors of the Warming Shelter of Franklin County after noticing the need for those experiencing homelessness.

“We had a good lunch one day and decided through a partnership between Lake Christian Ministries and Redwood United Methodist Church, (to) start the warming shelter last year,” said Hughes.

This winter, they are back opening their doors to help those in need.

“Part of our mission is to be a place that offers safety and security and warm meals,” said Payne.

The other part is working with community organizations, like STEP to help these people get back on their feet.

“It is vital that this just not be a place where people can just come and stay over night or for several nights. We believe everybody is ready for housing and that if that’s available, then that needs to be a part of what we do,” said Payne.

The shelter is averaging between five and 10 people a night right now with a capacity of 20. Overcoming homelessness is an issue they believe needs to be a community effort.

“We see the issue of homelessness as not just being one thing that one agency, one person, one entity can solve. It is something that needs our entire community to band together, to work together at the needs of those who are homeless,” said Payne.

The focus now is getting the word out to those in need, but there are high hopes for what the future has in store.

“Working with other agencies, but also government agencies and folks in town who are willing to acknowledge that we do have an issue with homelessness. That we do need to address this beyond crisis support, to have transitional housing or long term shelter or other affordable housing that would help us avoid the situation that we’re in now,” said Hughes.

The Warming Shelter of Franklin County is also in need of volunteers, mostly prepared food and drivers to help transport people experiencing homelessness to the shelter.

The Warming Shelter of Franklin County is located at Redwood United Methodist Church at 3001 Old Franklin Turnpike. It will be open every night through the end of February. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. the shelter closes at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.