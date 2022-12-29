Wet weather returns Saturday
Temperatures soar into the 60s by Friday
- Highs will read 10-15 degrees above normal
- Staying warmer than normal even for the first week of 2023
- Tracking our next weather maker to bring rain showers on NYE
REST OF THIS WEEK
Sunny skies and calm conditions will remain with us for the last work week of 2022! Temperatures will continue to warm as well. Above-normal temperatures will be the trend for the rest of this week and even into the first week of 2023.
Even though our afternoon temperatures are warming up we can still expect some chilly nights. Overnight lows will be cool again dropping down into the 30s Friday morning.
We warm up nicely for both Thursday and Friday where temperatures rise in the 50s and 60s. Eventually our low temperatures will warm too. We’ll start to see increasing clouds later Friday ahead of our next storm system. By Saturday morning temperatures will start off in the 40s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY
Rain showers will be with us to begin the last day of the year. We will see showers start to work into the are overnight Friday into Saturday. Widespread rain showers are expected on Saturday as a front moves through. Rain will be light to moderate at times. Looking at rainfall amounts around a quarter to a half inch across our viewing area. This is a rain only precipitation event because temperatures will stay well-above freezing. Around midnight New Year’s Eve the rain showers will be exiting the area, but leftover showers are still possible.
Sunday morning (New Year’s Day) drier conditions will begin to build into the region. We could even see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon.
After this front passes temperatures actually won’t cool down. We will see highs warming up as highs for New Year’s Day will read anywhere in the upper 50s and hitting into the low to mid 60s.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.
Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.
Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes
Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.