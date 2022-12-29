Birthdays
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems

Governor Glenn Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin(WWBT)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will be giving out its largest award ever.

The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development projects that support local food production and sustainable agriculture.

“I am pleased to announce the AFID Infrastructure investments to support local producers and non-profits grow their operations and achieve success,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Given the importance of agriculture and forestry to the foundation of Virginia’s economy, my administration is committed to supporting the continued development of these industries as a growth engine and source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.”

The following Southwest Virginia projects are receiving funding in this round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program:

Commercial Kitchen, Bedford County- $21,500

Vegetable Processing, Carroll County- $50,000

Meat Processing, Franklin County- $33,333

Farmers’ Market, City of Galax- $15,052

Apple Processing, Nelson County- $25,000

Food Hub, City of Roanoke- $50,000

This grant round comes after the General Assembly’s decision to double the maximum award to $50,000.

