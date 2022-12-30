Birthdays
4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people

The entrance to Illuminights at Explore Park Thursday night.
The entrance to Illuminights at Explore Park Thursday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - On Friday, the fourth annual Illuminights at Explore Park will wrap-up. This year, more than 50,000 people got out to enjoy the new displays and more than 650,000 lights, 50,000 more than 2021.

“It’s been a great experience for folks to come out. Whether it’s continuing their holiday tradition here for multiple years or for some it’s their first time at Illuminights and we hope to make this their family tradition for years going forward,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

All the money raised goes back into Explore Park and Center in the Square.

“For Explore Park specifically, it goes back into future lights and different displays for the future years to come but also into programs and different initiatives here at the park.”

Four years running, but this is a tradition that organizers are excited to continue for many years to come.

