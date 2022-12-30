Birthdays
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County has landed a state grant that will support the redevelopment of a long-vacant industrial site in Buchanan.

Developers are renovating the former Groendyk Manufacturing buildings for a mixed-use project called Factory Flats.

The $450,000 state grant announced this week will support plans for a retail brewery in one of the buildings.

Ken McFadyen is Botetourt County’s Director of Economic Development.

“It’s exciting, because it’s an existing historic property that very much represents the fabric and identity of the Buchanan community,” McFadyen said in an interview Friday afternoon. “And we wanted to do something to preserve that historic character.”

The owners of Factory Flats have told the county they hope to announce by the end of January the name of the brewery that will be locating in Buchanan.

