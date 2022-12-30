Birthdays
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school's history

Christiansburg Institute
Christiansburg Institute(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history.

“We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.

Sanchez and his team aren’t 100% positive, but they believe it’s an old bridge connecting the train depot to the school, allowing out-of-town students to reach to the Institute’s campus.

“Right now our research team is looking into meeting minutes of the FFA, the Friends Freedmen’s Association, who owned the school for a good period of time and we’re pouring over their meeting minutes to see if they make reference of a bridge being constructed,” Sanchez said. “We’re pouring over old blueprints and drawings, and then historic images and our archival collection.”

If validated, it’s a piece of history that helps tell the story of the first high school for African American students in southwest Virginia.

“We have a 100-year history that a lot of people just don’t know where it is or what it’s all about and so my take my takeaway for them would be to learn more about the CI history,” Chair of the Christiansburg Institute’s Board Debbie Sherman-Lee said.

