Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The bridge that carries traffic over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed after being hit with a vehicle, according to VDOT.

The bridge is 1.3 miles east of Route 501 (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg.

A detour is in place, with drivers taking Route 501 south to Route 654 (Marshall Mill Road), east to Route 650 (Mollies Creek Road) to Route 615 (Red House Road), back to Route 607 (Winfall Road) and back.

VDOT is placing signs indicating the detour.

There is no word when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.