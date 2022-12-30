Deputy chief approved as new Martinsville Police chief

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher has been appointed by the city to take over as Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023.

Fincher, succeeding the retiring Eddie Cassady, is a graduate of Martinsville High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University, according to a release from the city.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for 28-plus years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management.

Fincher says he plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher.

