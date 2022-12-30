Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Deputy chief approved as new Martinsville Police chief

Rob Fincher assumes the role of Martinsville Police Chief January 1, 2023
Rob Fincher assumes the role of Martinsville Police Chief January 1, 2023(Martinsville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher has been appointed by the city to take over as Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023.

Fincher, succeeding the retiring Eddie Cassady, is a graduate of Martinsville High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Averett University and Master of Arts Degree from Liberty University, according to a release from the city.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for 28-plus years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management.

Fincher says he plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley.
Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child arrested in North Carolina
Roanoke city police say the mail carrier was not harmed during the Dec. 3 "attack"
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Virginia is cutting taxes on groceries and some personal hygiene products.
Grocery tax cut takes effect New Year’s day in Virginia
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

From Dressy to Casual, Check Out These New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas
Another gorgeous day; rain builds in for our NYE!
Full Forecast: Pleasant for the Last Work Day of 2022
Map of bridge over Molly's Creek in Campbell County, closed because of crash
Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County
Peter Loquet, winner of $100,000 through the Virginia Lottery.
Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize