From dressy to casual, check out these New Year’s Eve outfit ideas

There are plenty of fashion-forward outfit possibilities available for New Year's Eve.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you’ll be dancing under sparkling lights or staying in with friends this New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of fashion-forward outfit possibilities available, from dressy/casual combos perfect for staying warm on cold nights to head-turning statement pieces fit for any special occasion.

Design and Lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller and the WDBJ7 Mornin’ crew show how you can ring in the upcoming festivities with newfound style inspiration guaranteed to make an impact.

