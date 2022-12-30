Birthdays
Psychiatrist offers tips to help those battling addiction get through holidays

Alcohol addiction(Storyblocks)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays can be a joyous time, but also a very difficult one for those battling addiction. There are some triggers that people may not realize, like the loss of loved ones, isolation, financial stress, or existing depression.

For those who struggle with substance abuse, particularly alcohol abuse, the holidays are a struggle.

Dr. Brian Wood, Psychiatrist at LewisGale Medical Center, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about what you should consider if you’re hosting an event during this time, and what people can do if they feel themselves getting an urge to drink or use drugs during these times.

