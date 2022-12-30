Holiday shopping shifts to holiday returns for small businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The week after Christmas most businesses expect to see the crowds returning or exchanging gifts for various reasons. But downtown Roanoke businesses do their best to make it a positive experience.

“We go into the week after Christmas full well knowing that the majority of our transactions are going to be returns and exchanges with gift receipts,” said Rayna Christman, store manager at the downtown Roanoke Walkabout Outfitter.

“What we see a lot is going to be wives and daughters coming in because their husbands and their dads have picked something out for them and it wasn’t quite their style and wasn’t quite their size,” said Claire Flowers, assistant store manager at 310 Rosemont.

According to the National Retail Federation, businesses expect almost 18% of goods sold during the 2022 holiday season to be returned. The estimated costs of returns $171 billion.

Some small businesses like Walkabout Outfitter and 310 Rosemont focus on an exchange or store credit for their customers. But they also give people the flexibility of not having to rush back to make their returns.

“Us of all people realize that it’s the holiday season, it’s so busy, everyone’s traveling, spending time with family. So the last thing we want to do is stress someone out, make them worry that they would lose a credit,” said Flowers.

“When it comes to exchange and returns, although we’ve seen plenty of them, it’s almost more important how we handle the return than the initial purchase because that’s the lasting impression that you’re going to get,” said Christman.

Walkabout’s policy is 30 days after purchase and 310 Rosemont has its holiday purchase return deadline at Jan. 9.

Each one of these businesses is doing their best and just asks us for patience when it comes to the hustle and bustle of returning items.

