Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Holiday shopping shifts to holiday returns for small businesses

A mother and daughter shop at 310 Rosemont in downtown Roanoke Thursday afternoon.
A mother and daughter shop at 310 Rosemont in downtown Roanoke Thursday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The week after Christmas most businesses expect to see the crowds returning or exchanging gifts for various reasons. But downtown Roanoke businesses do their best to make it a positive experience.

“We go into the week after Christmas full well knowing that the majority of our transactions are going to be returns and exchanges with gift receipts,” said Rayna Christman, store manager at the downtown Roanoke Walkabout Outfitter.

“What we see a lot is going to be wives and daughters coming in because their husbands and their dads have picked something out for them and it wasn’t quite their style and wasn’t quite their size,” said Claire Flowers, assistant store manager at 310 Rosemont.

According to the National Retail Federation, businesses expect almost 18% of goods sold during the 2022 holiday season to be returned. The estimated costs of returns $171 billion.

Some small businesses like Walkabout Outfitter and 310 Rosemont focus on an exchange or store credit for their customers. But they also give people the flexibility of not having to rush back to make their returns.

“Us of all people realize that it’s the holiday season, it’s so busy, everyone’s traveling, spending time with family. So the last thing we want to do is stress someone out, make them worry that they would lose a credit,” said Flowers.

“When it comes to exchange and returns, although we’ve seen plenty of them, it’s almost more important how we handle the return than the initial purchase because that’s the lasting impression that you’re going to get,” said Christman.

Walkabout’s policy is 30 days after purchase and 310 Rosemont has its holiday purchase return deadline at Jan. 9.

Each one of these businesses is doing their best and just asks us for patience when it comes to the hustle and bustle of returning items.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Searching the Rockfish River
Three found dead, two sought after SUV found in river
Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley
Search underway for Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child in Henry County
Broken water pipes increasing with the warmer weather
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
Henry County woman sentenced following January 6 guilty plea
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Virginia Lawmakers Will Consider Marijuana Bills
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session
Dog Investigation Leads to No Mail Delivery for One Neighborhood
Dog Investigation Leads to No Mail Delivery for One Neighborhood
Virginia Lawmakers Will Consider Marijuana Bills
Virginia Lawmakers Will Consider Marijuana Bills
Wiley Drive Bridge Funding Approved
Wiley Drive Bridge Funding Approved