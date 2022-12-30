Increasing clouds today with more rain on Saturday

Highs will read 10-15 degrees above normal

Staying warmer than normal even for the first week of 2023

Tracking our next weather maker to bring widespread rain showers on NYE

FRIDAY

We start off with lot’s of sunshine today, but clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. Highs today will soar into the low to mid 60s for a good portion of the area. We can’t rule out a stray shower late tonight, but most holds off until Saturday.

We'll see increasing clouds today with highs in the 60s. (WDBJ Weather)

Above-normal temperatures will continue as we close out 2022 and even for the first week of 2023!

NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY

Widespread showers return Saturday and exit late in the day.

SATURDAY

Widespread rain showers are expected Saturday as a front moves through. Rain will be light to moderate at times. Flood threat is on the low end, but if some heavy downpours develop we could notice some ponding on the roadways and poor visibility while traveling.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS: Generally looking at .25″ to .75″ with isolated higher amounts possible.

This is a rain-only precipitation event because temperatures will stay well-above freezing. As we approach midnight New Year’s Eve, the steadier rain is expected to exit the area, but a few lingering showers are still possible as the calendar turns to 2023.

Most of us will see drier conditions as we head into the midnight hour, but lingering light showers are possible for a few folks. (WDBJ7)

After this front passes temperatures actually won’t cool down. In fact, we will see temperatures warming up as highs for New Year’s Day will read anywhere in the upper 50s in the mountains, to low to mid 60s elsewhere. We won’t break record highs (like Danville and Lynchburg did for the first day of 2022), but we will still read warmer than normal. Drier conditions will begin to build into the region for the first day of 2023. Some sun will start to pop in as our temperatures warm up nicely!

Temperatures on New Year's Day won't be breaking records for 2023 (like we saw for some hometowns this year)! (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.