Lynchburg veteran honored nationally for #StillServing other veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Bozeman, who is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about his service and why he feels compelled to service other veterans.

The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their communities after the military.

Bozeman, a US Marine veteran with two Purple Hearts, is #StillServing by hosting a weekly Support our Troops rally where veterans, active duty and patriots gather every Friday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg to share their support for service members. Bozeman started the rally in 2001 to show support for troops who had been recently deployed to Afghanistan.

The rally is still going strong today. In fact, the last week of December marks week 1,100 at Monument Terrace. Even when temperatures reached the coldest in 21 years Friday, December 23, they still had about 40 vets there.

On any given Friday between 50 to 100 supporters show up waving military flags on the curb and encouraging vehicles to “honk if you support troops.” Through the years, the gathering has led to the formation of the new VFW Post 12179 Desmond T. Doss, when David and Beth Jarrett started recruiting new members at the rally, which has in turn led to additional veteran support through the Post’s fundraisers, benefits assistance and more.

