Lynchburg Police looking for feedback from community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents to participate in a community survey before it closes Friday night.

Police are asking for the community’s feedback on the department’s performance over the last two years. This year’s survey comes after a string of shootings and crime across the Lynchburg community.

The department’s community engagement specialist explained it’s important for residents to let police know what’s going on.

”We don’t have a crystal ball; we don’t know if something is wrong unless you tell us,” Katie Jennings said. “If we’re doing a good job, great. We want to know that feedback. But if there’s an issue, we want to hear about it so that we can try and partner with you all to fix it, or at least to work to some sort of conclusion.”

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and closes at midnight Friday.

