DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt when a plane caught fire at the Dublin airport Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. December 30, 2022, a man who had built a plane was having trouble with his gauges, according to Dublin Fire Chief Dean Russell. The plane caught fire as the pilot landed the plane.

The plane was destroyed.

Plane catches fire at Dublin airport... 12.30.22 (Pulaski County Emergency Management)

