Roanoke City Parks & Rec Eureka Redevelopment Survey closing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, December 30th is the last day to fill out the first survey for Eureka Center’s redevelopment.

The city is investing 13 million dollars into the new center.

Roanoke City Parks and Recreation Planning and Development Coordinator Katherine Slusher says this is the single largest investment in the park system.

They put out a survey to receive community input.

“We haven’t designed anything yet in terms of the new center. We want to make it really clear that this survey big picture visioning,” said Slusher. “What programs do you want to see? What types of spaces do you want to see? How do you want the new facility to feel?”

The survey closes at midnight. Click here to access the survey.

The next community meeting about the project will be held on January 24th. There is still no time or location for the meeting at this time.

