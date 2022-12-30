Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County man is celebrating his luck after winning a $100,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery.

Peter Loquet purchased the winning Crossword Connect 5X ticket at Virate, Inc., located at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield.

Loquet had purchased multiple scratcher tickets, some of which he purchased to give as Christmas presents.

“This was almost in the batch I was going to give as Christmas presents!” the Loquet man later told Lottery officials.

Crossword Connect is just one of many scratcher games offered by the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging anywhere from $5 to the top prize of $100,000. This is the second top prize claimed, meaning four more remain unclaimed.

