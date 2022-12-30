Virginians encouraged to arrange safe rides home before ball drops on New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning on heading out for New Year’s Eve, safety officials are reminding you to arrange a safe ride home.

AAA reports that in 2021, Virginia saw 80 crashes involving alcohol over the holiday weekend. Three people were killed and another 38 were injured.

Experts are also reminding pedestrians to watch out on New Year’s Eve. Make sure you are alert and walking on designated sidewalks and crosswalks.

A spokesperson with AAA Mid-Atlantic explained it’s a good idea to arrange your plans to get home safely starting Friday.

”We’re still a ways away from the festivities, but now is the time to set in stone that you have a safe way to get home,” Morgan Dean said. “If you’re going to be out and about partaking in some of the festivities, make sure you have a sober designated driver. If that’s not available, go ahead and set up a ride share.”

If you’re driving through more congested areas, experts say it’s important to go slow to avoid any incidents.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.