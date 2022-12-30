Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Woman born on Christmas Day celebrated turning 102 this year

Sadie Susie Green, of South Carolina, turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. She was born in 1920. (Source: WCSC)
By Ann McGill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - As families and friends gathered for Christmas, a South Carolina woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas Day. Green was born on Dec. 25, 1920, in Ravenel.

Green currently lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff told WCSC that she grew up in Charleston and called that area home for 70 years.

The South Carolina resident has four children and 14 grandchildren.

Staff members at the assisted living facility said Green has also inspired a couple of recipes known as Sadie’s bread pudding and Sadie’s choice pound cake.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of child assault suspect Lucas John Donley.
Roanoke man suspected of sexually assaulting child arrested in North Carolina
Roanoke city police say the mail carrier was not harmed during the Dec. 3 "attack"
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Virginia is cutting taxes on groceries and some personal hygiene products.
Grocery tax cut takes effect New Year’s day in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
Botetourt Co. is receiving a state grant that will support the development of a long-vacant...
Botetourt Co. lands state grant for Buchanan brewery
General Assembly Preps for 2023 Session
General Assembly Preps for 2023 Session
General Assembly session promises compromise and conflict
General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise
FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May