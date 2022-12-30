Workplace DE&I expert explains roadmap for growth in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we head into the new year, many of us are considering personal and professional resolutions.

For some, that may be implementing and expanding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in your workplace.

We spoke with an organizational psychologist who shares tips for starting or continuing the D, E and I journey.

Dr. Ella F Washington is an organizational psychologist and Professor of Practice at Georgetown University specializing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She is the CEO of Ellavate Solutions, a DE&I strategy firm. Dr. Washington led the Diversity and Inclusion function Gallup as a subject matter expert.

She says the last two years have taught us a lot about how we work.

“What do we do with all that information we’ve learned over the past two years? How do we make sure we don’t miss those lessons of how people want to work? How people want to connect with each other what’s most important to our employees.”

Washington says companies and organizations are trying to navigate what the future of their workplace will look like - particularly those that have shifted to a remote or hybrid workplace.

“And so now, for many companies, they’re figuring out what does our new culture look like? If we previously had a culture that was super in-person oriented, how does that now transition to an hybrid work environment that will likely continue for the duration of our company? What needs to change what needs to shift?”

In the last two years, she reports many requests from companies to help them examine and improve their practices.

“And I think opening up that creative mindset of what is the work that needs to get done, what is the best way to do it, who are the best people to do the work is really a shift in in the status quo or just doing things business as usual, because we’ve done them like this in the past.”

And Washington says taking the time to explore improvements to workplace culture has its benefits.

“There are so many benefits documented in research over the past 30 years on how teams perform better, they make better decisions, individuals are more likely to stay in their organization, we decrease costs of attrition and turnover.”

So, what can leaders start doing right now to start moving towards positive change in their workplace?

W: So especially when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, there must be a strategy in place just like for any other business imperative. And so at the end of the year, it’s a perfect time to take stock of what’s worked well, and what hasn’t worked well.”

Washington suggests team level managers should ask team members – what worked best last year? What elements of this team do you love? What would you like to improve next year? This work isn’t just for your Human Resources department or Diversity leadership.

“It’s not one of those things where we can just put off to the corner, it’s important how we work. What environments we thrive best in, are central to our overall life, right? And so we should be having more of these conversations. And they shouldn’t be in a threatening way. They should be in a welcoming way. Managers should be asking questions of their team members, ‘How do you like to work? What environments do you best thrive in? How can I support you in that?’ And so these conversations shouldn’t be scary. They shouldn’t be avoided, especially during end of year performance review types of seasons. They should be welcomed as a natural part of our dialogue, and a natural evolution of our continuously shifting workplaces.”

And no matter where you’re at in implementing new strategies, Washington says focusing on why the work is important to you is the best place to start.

“So the first is purpose - define your purpose? Are you really clear about what you’re trying to achieve? And why? The second thing is pitfalls. Be honest about what are the things that have held you back? Individually, but and as a team or company. You know, is it that we don’t have inclusive policies? Is it that that open door policy that you said you have isn’t really, you know, accurately reflective of the time that you’re giving to your team or your colleagues? Right? Gotta be super honest about what’s holding you back from success. And then the third thing is progress. Be really clear and granular about what progress looks like. And make sure you have short term and long term metrics.”

Washington says Race, Gender and Sexual Identity are not the only themes for DE&I work. She stresses this work is all about elevating humanity in the workplace.

“And so as long as we’re humans, and as long as we’re in workplaces will continue the need for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

Dr. Washington has published a book, The Necessary Journey, walking people through how to grow Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.