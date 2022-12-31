Birthdays
Downtown Businesses getting ready for New Year’s celebrations

New Year's Celebration
New Year's Celebration(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, there’s the 10th annual ValleyStar Credit Union Big Lick Downtown Countdown.

That’s at Center in the Square. General admission is $20.

But it’s also the quiet before the storm for businesses in Downtown Roanoke.

WDBJ7 stopped by 2 Chill to see how it was preparing for the big crowd. The restaurant will hold its first New Year’s Eve Party in partnership with Guia Salsa Noke.

Two North Carolina dance instructors will hold a Latin dance class at 8.

“Music for dancers up here and downstairs will be more like pop. Just commercial music and music people like to listen to on the radio. And then up on the balcony, we’ll have a buffet for people that want to eat something throughout the night,” said organizer Edgar Ornelas.

This is one of many businesses across our hometowns hosting a celebration to bring in 2023.

The Mountain Lake Lodge, Hotel Roanoke, and the Omni Homestead are also hosting events.

