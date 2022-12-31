A front brings rain through the day

Rain increases through the morning

Showers look to taper off this evening.

Mild start to January

SATURDAY

Rain is expected today as a front moves through. Cloudy and mild this morning with a few spotty showers. Rain will continue to increase this morning and with pockets of moderate to heavy rain possible in the afternoon. High will be mild with temperatures mainly in the 50s.

Cloudy and mild with scattered showers today. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: Spotty rain showers will start to develop in the morning hours. By the afternoon widespread showers are with us. Isolated downpours are possible for the afternoon and evening. As we head into 2023 showers will start to taper off. Most look to be dry at midnight, but a few lingering showers are possible for a few folks.

Rain increases through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL AMOUNTS: Rainfall amounts will likely total .25-.50″ with higher amounts possible. The flood threat is low, but some ponding is possible.

Rainfall outlook for today. (WDBJ Weather)

Most of us will see drier conditions as we head into the midnight hour, but lingering light showers are possible for a few folks. (WDBJ7)

After this front passes temperatures actually won’t cool down. In fact, we will see temperatures warming up as highs for New Year’s Day will read anywhere in the upper 50s in the mountains, to low to mid 60s elsewhere. We won’t break record highs (like Danville and Lynchburg did for the first day of 2022), but we will still read warmer than normal. Drier conditions will begin to build into the region for the first day of 2023. Some sun will start to pop in as our temperatures warm up nicely!

Temperatures on New Year's Day won't be breaking records for 2023 (like we saw for some hometowns this year)! (WDBJ7)

FIRST WEEK OF 2023

We will still hold onto warmer than normal temperatures next week. Overnight lows will hold in the 40s and even 50s with afternoon highs climbing into the 60s for most into the middle of the week. At this time our next system bringing the chance of rain and more seasonable conditions will move through Tuesday and Wednesday.

