How to safely use fireworks during New Year’s Eve

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The countdown to bring in the new year has officially begun. And while many are planning to light up the streets with fireworks, Roanoke Fire-EMS want to ensure it’s done in the safest way possible.

“It has to be something that either stays on the ground or like sparklers, fountains, things like that. If it explodes or projects, it’s illegal,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS Deputy Fire Marshall Noel Gardner.

Local fire officials say burn injury is a common call they receive during New Year’s Eve. Sparklers are a big-time favorite for kids. But they should only be used under direct adult supervision.

“The big thing with Sparklers is that they’re very hot and just because they have gone out doesn’t mean that they cool off,” explained Gardner.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees. Hot enough to burn metals.

“They stay hot for quite a while after the sparkler effect has ended,” said Gardner.

Make sure you’re in a safe area before lighting the fireworks.

“Don’t use them inside, that would be the first thing. Stay away from anything combustible,” added Gardner. “So, trees, paper, garbage, cardboard boxes, (and) wood.”

And have a plan of how to put out a fire in case it happens.

“Always have some either fire extinguisher or garden hose or something in place if you do have a fire you can put it out,” said Gardner.

And if you plan to celebrate downtown, have a plan on how you will get home.

“I think our biggest concern is generally public safety. Don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelts,” said Gardner.

Law Enforcement will have a heavy presence on the roads to keep people safe and stop drunk drivers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.