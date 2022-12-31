Martinsville Fire Chief retires

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ted Anderson has been a part of Martinsville Fire and EMS for 27 years.

“Started as a firefighter shock trauma, went to EMS coordinator, did Deputy Fire Marshal, Fire Marshal Building Official, so had a few hats here.”

For the last seven years, Anderson has served as Fire Chief. But Friday was his last day before heading into retirement.

“You know, it’s bittersweet. It’s kind of overwhelming, actually, you know, it’s a bit emotional. It’s been a huge part of my life.”

For Anderson, Martinsville Fire and EMS is his family.

“I’ve learned, I feel like, more from them than they’ve learned from me.”

Over the last 27 years, there’s been a lot he’s been proud of.

“Proudest moments, would be seeing some of the folks not only that I’ve had the privilege to hire, but more so, some of the ones that I’ve been involved in teaching. I’ve had folks come up to me say hey, you remember that young man, that little boy right there? Well no sir, I haven’t, (they) said well, that was the little boy that y’all brought back to life or somebody came up to me in the street and say, hey, thank you for saving my life.”

“How would you like them to remember you?”

“In one word: respect. Being able to know that I have tried my hardest to fight for every single person here, while at the same time balancing knowing that we are servants to the citizens that we serve.”

Anderson knows incoming Fire Chief Dan Howell will do a great job

“I know without a doubt, he’s going to be an extraordinary leader.”

But left with him with a few tips.

“Some advice that I gave him was, listen to his people, be open minded.”

For now, he’ll be spending time with his wife Renee.

“She’s been my rock 110%. So, you know that’s huge. We don’t say enough about the family that stands behind every single first responder.”

While also turning one of his hobbies into a full-time gig.

“I’m a gearhead from way back, I’ve been turning wrenches all my life. I want to get back to more full time on restoring old cars, the older the better.”

Anderson plans to rejoin Martinsville Fire and EMS as a volunteer and looks forward to continuing to be a part of the bright future ahead.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.