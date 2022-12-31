Birthdays
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The name has been released of a firefighter found dead in a pond Friday night.

Lt. Mel Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company who also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer, according to the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, which released the information on Big Island’s behalf.

Dispatchers got a call December 30, 2022 at 7:17 p.m. about a missing man. The Bedford County Special Operations Command responded, along with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Big Island Emergency Crew, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

First responders recovered Nowlin’s body from a pond on his property.

A statement from Bedford County reads, “We extend our deepest sympathies to Nowlin’s family and Big Island Volunteer Fire Company as they mourn the loss of a dedicated first responder.”

No information has been released about a possible cause of death.

