ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vikings overpowered Roanoke Catholic in the second half of the championship game.

It was a one-point game heading into the half, but Northside outscored the Celtics 38 to 19 in the final 16 minutes to secure a 71-53 win, and their 8th straight tournament championship.

