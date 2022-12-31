One person flown to hospital after injury in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County.

Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.

The victim was removed from the drainage, then moved to a UTV before being flown via Lifeguard 11 to a hospital.

