Roanoke Christmas Tree collection begins Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Solid Waste Management will begin picking up residents’ natural and artificial trees starting Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We are prepared to collect natural trees free of decorations and ornaments. Just simply leave them at your set-out point in front of your home; we can have those recycled. Your artificial trees, those that may have the ornaments still on them, we’ll simply collect those as trash,” said Brian Haynesworth, solid waste manager for the city.

The natural trees will head over to the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority and be converted to mulch and compost. Haynesworth said this is a service his department is happy to provide.

”I did a little research and I believe the state of Virginia is one of the larger manufacturers of trees. So why not be responsible in disposal of those trees once the season is over.”

All residents have to do is leave the tree out on their specific collection day and the city will do the rest. This service will be offered until Feb. 3.

