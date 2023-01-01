Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville.
The $1 million winning tickets were bought at:
Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)
Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)
Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)
Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)
Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)
Seven additional tickets each won $100,000:
Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)
Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)
Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)
Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)
Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)
Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)
Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)
Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website, valottery.com.
All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.