Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle
Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville.

The $1 million winning tickets were bought at:

Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville)

Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)

Ticket #443201 (bought at CVS, 9167 Staples Mill Road, Henrico)

Ticket #491685 (bought at Safeway, 9596 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke)

Ticket #608075 (bought at Safeway, 4240 Merchant Plaza, Woodbridge)

Seven additional tickets each won $100,000:

Ticket #580519 (bought at 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg)

Ticket #016029 (bought at 7-Eleven, 7535 Crab Thicket Road, Gloucester)

Ticket #024485 (bought at Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Blvd., Chesapeake)

Ticket #200828 (bought at New Market, 3900 North Bailey Bridge Road, Midlothian)

Ticket #410073 (bought at Wegman’s, 14361 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly)

Ticket #538383 (bought at Super Giant, 5701 Plank Road, Fredericksburg)

Ticket #621527 (bought at Sheetz, 111 Reservoir Road, Woodstock)

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500.  Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website, valottery.com.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

