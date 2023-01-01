Birthdays
Juveniles recovering after being shot in Roanoke

(WAFF)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two juveniles are being treated at a hospital after being found shot in northwest Roanoke Saturday night.

About 11:10 p.m. December 31, 2022, Roanoke Police were called regarding two people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW.  Officers found the juveniles outside and inside a business in the area. No ages have been released. Police say the injuries are serious, but do not appear to be life-threatening. 

No one has been arrested and police are working to gather information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

