Man shot, charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting at Lynchburg officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by police Saturday night.

Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg, is in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to Lynchburg Police.

At 11:19 p.m. December 31, 2022, Lynchburg PD officers tried to pull over the driver of a Chrysler sedan who had almost hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street, according to police. The driver didn’t stop, leading police on a chase through the downtown area of Lynchburg, where he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, police say, the man pulled a handgun and shot at the officers. Three LPD officers returned fire and hit the man, who has since been identified as Poe.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Poe is charged with Reckless Driving, Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts), and Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts).

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema requested State Police investigate the shooting.

