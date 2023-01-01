Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Man shot, charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting at Lynchburg officers

(file)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by police Saturday night.

Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg, is in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to Lynchburg Police.

At 11:19 p.m. December 31, 2022, Lynchburg PD officers tried to pull over the driver of a Chrysler sedan who had almost hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street, according to police. The driver didn’t stop, leading police on a chase through the downtown area of Lynchburg, where he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, police say, the man pulled a handgun and shot at the officers. Three LPD officers returned fire and hit the man, who has since been identified as Poe.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Poe is charged with Reckless Driving, Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts), and Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts).

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema requested State Police investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Island Firefighter Mel Nowlin, found dead in a pond on his property
Name released of firefighter found dead in Big Island pond
It comes after the company raised its fuel rate.
Customers raise concerns over Appalachian Power’s increase in electric bills
One person was rescued from a drainage area in Pulaski County 12.31.22
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
Roanoke city police say the mail carrier was not harmed during the Dec. 3 "attack"
USPS stops delivering mail to Roanoke neighborhood after multiple “dog attacks”

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, December 31, 2022
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, December 31, 2022
FILE - A flyer seeking information about the killings of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
How to Safely Use Fireworks for New Year’s Eve
How to Safely Use New Year’s Fireworks