Public asked to avoid part of Second Street in Radford during police activity

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford Police are asking the public to avoid the area of the 2000 block of Second Street.

Police are staged in that area as of midday Sunday, January 1, responding to what they call an “active incident.“

Police say there is no threat to the public.

