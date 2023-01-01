Birthdays
Shooter sought after man wounded in Roanoke

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday.

Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man walked to where he was found after being shot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

