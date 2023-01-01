Birthdays
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxon-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Braxon-Sears and Haberer lived together at the home.

Both bodies have been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

Police say they have no reason to believe anyone else was involved, but anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or 911. Other options include Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, DPD social media, emailing crimetips@danvilleva.gov or using the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

